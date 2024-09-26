BioRem (CVE:BRM) Shares Down 3.7%

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.35 and last traded at C$2.35. Approximately 26,951 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 27,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.44.

BioRem Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.37 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BioRem (CVE:BRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$7.30 million for the quarter. BioRem had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 59.68%.

BioRem Company Profile

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

