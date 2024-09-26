Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Down 30.1%

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DEST – Get Free Report) traded down 30.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 4,179,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 715,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.29 ($0.06).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th.
In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nigel Rudd acquired 1,240,000 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of £3,100 ($4,151.04). Corporate insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.
Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.
