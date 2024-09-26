Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST) Trading Down 30.1%

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2024

Destiny Pharma plc (LON:DESTGet Free Report) traded down 30.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04). 4,179,453 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 715,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.29 ($0.06).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Destiny Pharma in a research note on Monday, July 15th.

The stock has a market cap of £2.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Destiny Pharma

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nigel Rudd acquired 1,240,000 shares of Destiny Pharma stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of £3,100 ($4,151.04). Corporate insiders own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to prevent serious infections in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria, as well as superficial skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

