Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) were up 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. Approximately 642,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 866,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Sintana Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$422.62 million, a PE ratio of -56.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

