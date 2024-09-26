Roxgold (OTCMKTS:ROGFF) Stock Price Up 2%

Roxgold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROGFF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.54. 46,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 99,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.54.
Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
