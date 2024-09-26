Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. 5,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 50,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

Ceapro Trading Down 11.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.23.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

