SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Trading Up 10.2%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG – Get Free Report) traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54. 37,655 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 26,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$63.39 million, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 25.67.

About SRG Mining

SRG Mining Inc, a Canadian-based mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for graphite deposits. It holds interests in the Lola graphite project located in the Republic of Guinea, West Africa. The company was formerly known as SRG Graphite Inc and changed its name to SRG Mining Inc in July 2019.

