Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.87. Approximately 46,118 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 168,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.88.

Cronos Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 28.29 and a quick ratio of 24.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$3.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands.

