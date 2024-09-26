C-Com Satellite Systems (CVE:CMI) Stock Price Down 1.7%

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc. (CVE:CMI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.17 and last traded at C$1.17. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

C-Com Satellite Systems Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.52 million, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.23.

About C-Com Satellite Systems

C-Com Satellite Systems Inc develops and deploys commercial grade mobile auto-deploying satellite-based technology for the delivery of two-way high-speed Internet, VoIP, and video services into vehicles. The company offers iNetVu, a proprietary mobile auto-deploying antenna for the delivery of satellite-based Internet services into vehicles while stationary virtually anywhere one can drive.

