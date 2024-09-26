Quilter (LON:QLT) Trading Down 0.9%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 128.50 ($1.72) and last traded at GBX 130 ($1.74). Approximately 398,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,589,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 131.20 ($1.76).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.41) to GBX 135 ($1.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Quilter to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st.

Get Quilter alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on QLT

Quilter Stock Performance

Quilter Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 134.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.99. The stock has a market cap of £1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3,322.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12,500.00%.

Quilter Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quilter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quilter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.