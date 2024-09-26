Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU) Trading Up 0.5%

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DBEU – Get Free Report) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.17 and last traded at $42.07. Approximately 20,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 71,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.86.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $561.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,927.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,637,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,222,000 after buying an additional 1,556,820 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 1,921.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 555,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,818,000 after buying an additional 528,351 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF by 264.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 29,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $276,000.

Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI Europe Hedged Equity ETF (DBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted and currency-hedged index of companies in developed Europe. DBEU was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Xtrackers.

