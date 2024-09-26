Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Trading 3% Higher

Shares of Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDYGet Free Report) were up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.57 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 3,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 44,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Ocado Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

