Insider Selling: Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) CFO Sells 21,549 Shares of Stock

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Kaiden sold 21,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $86,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Inspirato Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ISPO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 59,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,576. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.01. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of -0.17.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.05) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $67.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.94 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Inspirato Incorporated will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspirato

About Inspirato

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspirato stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Inspirato Incorporated ( NASDAQ:ISPO Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 364,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. AXA S.A. owned approximately 5.57% of Inspirato at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company's portfolio includes luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed itineraries, and other experiences.

