Insider Selling: OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) CFO Sells 170,339 Shares of Stock

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 170,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,880,432.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 556,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,411,784.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Lazarus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 23rd, Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25.

On Thursday, September 19th, Stephen Lazarus sold 294 shares of OneSpaWorld stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $4,924.50.

OneSpaWorld stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.82. 707,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,158. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average of $14.80. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $224.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.61 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 13.67%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,081,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter valued at $384,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 6.1% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,704,000 after buying an additional 106,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 21.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

