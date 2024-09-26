First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FTXL)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of FTXL traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 37,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,622. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.
About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF
