First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FTXL)

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1017 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of FTXL traded up $3.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.46. 37,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,622. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

