Insider Selling: EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Sells 6,158 Shares of Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 6,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $64,474.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,105,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,869,673.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 6,807 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $72,358.41.

On Thursday, September 19th, Eric Richard Remer sold 7,099 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $75,888.31.

On Tuesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 10,311 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $110,224.59.

On Tuesday, July 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 3,992 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $44,191.44.

Shares of EverCommerce stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.44. 80,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,213. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.69 and a beta of 1.08. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.13.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $177.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.88 million. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 6.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVCM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverCommerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 57.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in EverCommerce by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

