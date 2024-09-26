Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Director Sells 368,052 Shares

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) Director Keith S. Manchester sold 368,052 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $4,276,764.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,412,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,408,904.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ROIV traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 8,468,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,141,392. The company has a quick ratio of 27.91, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $13.24.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.33. Roivant Sciences had a net margin of 2,991.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 155.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROIV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Roivant Sciences from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Roivant Sciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,506,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.