Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Insider Sells $591,000.00 in Stock

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) insider William Iwaschuk sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $591,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 619,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,443.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Cipher Mining Stock Up 7.3 %

Cipher Mining stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,596,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,051,979. The company has a current ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 8.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00 and a beta of 2.24.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $36.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.17 million. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cipher Mining

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 321.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

CIFR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cipher Mining from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Northland Capmk raised Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cipher Mining

About Cipher Mining

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.