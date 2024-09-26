crvUSD Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (CRVUSD)

crvUSD (CRVUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. During the last week, crvUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. crvUSD has a total market capitalization of $66.10 million and $16.04 million worth of crvUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One crvUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get crvUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00261517 BTC.

crvUSD Token Profile

crvUSD’s total supply is 66,636,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,115,974 tokens. The official website for crvUSD is crvusd.curve.fi. crvUSD’s official Twitter account is @curvefinance.

crvUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “crvUSD (CRVUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. crvUSD has a current supply of 66,417,628.43486886. The last known price of crvUSD is 0.99891076 USD and is down -0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $12,516,049.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crvusd.curve.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as crvUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade crvUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase crvUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for crvUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for crvUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.