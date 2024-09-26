Oasis Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.17 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0756 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $533.99 million and $27.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,636.82 or 0.04043146 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00044729 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002535 BTC.

About Oasis Network

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07278779 USD and is down -3.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 142 active market(s) with $20,023,433.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

