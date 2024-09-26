Sui Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.45 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last seven days, Sui has traded up 19.7% against the US dollar. Sui has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion and approximately $796.63 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sui coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00002547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Buying and Selling Sui

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.70147622 USD and is down -2.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 324 active market(s) with $642,178,731.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

