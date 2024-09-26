Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.48 Million

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $16.48 million and approximately $1.30 million worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 20% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,920,815 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 270,985,631.2174108 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.0576368 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,478,614.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

