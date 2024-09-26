Uniswap (UNI) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last Week

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 8.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for $7.35 or 0.00011274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. Uniswap has a total market cap of $4.41 billion and $166.11 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000181 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00008932 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.75 or 0.00105418 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000082 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001526 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,294,744 tokens. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, "Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,294,743.71 in circulation. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni."

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

