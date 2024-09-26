NEAR Protocol Market Capitalization Hits $6.49 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion and $610.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00008511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00044729 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00014482 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007703 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000593 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,212,323,770 coins and its circulating supply is 1,168,740,549 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,212,133,287 with 1,134,207,482 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.2691137 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $342,454,337.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

