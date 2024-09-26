Wrapped eETH (WEETH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $6.35 Million

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $6.35 million and $27.45 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for $2,762.63 or 0.04236054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,587,331 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,576,343.43065656. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,715.47119321 USD and is down -2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $14,210,531.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

