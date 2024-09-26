Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Purchases Shares of 87,791 Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 87,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,000. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 1.4% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 704.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $186.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.86. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.