First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NASDAQ:ISHP)

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:ISHP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0272 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF Price Performance

First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF stock traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 298. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.27. First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.99.

About First Trust S-Network E-Commerce ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (ISHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Global E-Commerce index. The fund tracks an index that provides exposure to the global e-commerce industry. Securities are selected by market-cap and weighted equally. ISHP was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

