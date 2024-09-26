Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Buys Shares of 12,435 American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth $29,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $235.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $243.56.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.52). American Tower had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 146.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Tower from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

Insider Activity at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares in the company, valued at $14,223,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven O. Vondran sold 21,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $4,953,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.93, for a total value of $508,020.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,177.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,723 shares of company stock worth $7,795,397. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.