First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.52 Per Share

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.516 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:FYX traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.04. 11,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,829. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $911.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.27. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $101.99.
About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund
