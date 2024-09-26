Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490,874 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 117,793 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials comprises approximately 0.5% of AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Applied Materials worth $351,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $197.31 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $162.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $196.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $224.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.05.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

