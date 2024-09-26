First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Declares $0.29 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTSL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.90. 354,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,576. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.06. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99.
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Rocket Lab Stock Soars: Should Investors Chase the Rally?
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- KB Home Slips After Earnings: What’s Next for Homebuilders?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Micron Stock Soars as AI Demand Fuels Big Q4 Earnings Beat
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.