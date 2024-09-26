Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 1-Year High at $449.22

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $449.22 and last traded at $448.83, with a volume of 207296 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $447.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSI. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $372.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $385.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $466.17.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $422.01 and a 200 day moving average of $383.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.23. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 337.36% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In other news, COO John P. Molloy sold 23,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.50, for a total transaction of $9,773,887.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,079,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorola Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,210,000 after buying an additional 88,603 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 37.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. BDF Gestion purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $7,377,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,036 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Articles

