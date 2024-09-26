Short Interest in Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF) Declines By 96.3%

Eskay Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESKYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the August 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 9.5 %

ESKYF traded down C$0.02 on Thursday, hitting C$0.15. 28,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,649. Eskay Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$0.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.21.

About Eskay Mining

Further Reading

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

