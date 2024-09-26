Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 1,650.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nihon Kohden Trading Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. Nihon Kohden has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $296.53 million for the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 13.32%.

Nihon Kohden Company Profile

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

