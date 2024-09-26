Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, an increase of 1,867.7% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. 46.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PID traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 343,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,325. The company has a market capitalization of $913.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.59. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $19.92.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

