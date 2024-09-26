Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ PWM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 11,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Prestige Wealth has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.13.

Prestige Wealth Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management and asset management services. It assists its clients in identifying and purchasing wealth and asset management products. The company offers its services primarily for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals, including business owners, executives, heirs of rich families, and other affluent individuals in Asia primarily in the mainland China or Hong Kong.

