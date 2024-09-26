Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prestige Wealth Inc. (NASDAQ:PWM – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 961,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Prestige Wealth Price Performance
NASDAQ PWM traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.77. 11,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,990. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01. Prestige Wealth has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $5.13.
Prestige Wealth Company Profile
