Short Interest in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Drops By 88.7%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Microvast Stock Performance
MVSTW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,609. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.
About Microvast
