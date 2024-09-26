Short Interest in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Drops By 88.7%

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 88.7% from the August 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Microvast Stock Performance

MVSTW remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,609. Microvast has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.03.

Get Microvast alerts:

About Microvast

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Receive News & Ratings for Microvast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.