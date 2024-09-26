Short Interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Increases By 1,361.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, an increase of 1,361.4% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance
PSNYW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 95,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,237. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.
Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile
