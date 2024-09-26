Short Interest in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Increases By 1,361.4%

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,500 shares, an increase of 1,361.4% from the August 31st total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Price Performance

PSNYW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 95,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,237. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.16.

Get Polestar Automotive Holding UK alerts:

Polestar Automotive Holding UK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polestar Automotive Holding UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.