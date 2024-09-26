Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OXBDF remained flat at $5.02 during trading on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day moving average is $3.83. Oxford Biomedica has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $5.02.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

