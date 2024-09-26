Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 90.6% from the August 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 446,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Legrand alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Legrand

Legrand Stock Performance

Legrand Company Profile

OTCMKTS LGRDY traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $23.60. 19,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,017. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day moving average is $21.15. Legrand has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

(Get Free Report)

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.