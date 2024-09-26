Short Interest in Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Expands By 1,614.3%

Nidec Co. (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 324,000 shares, a growth of 1,614.3% from the August 31st total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 333,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Nidec Stock Performance

Shares of Nidec stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,973. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Nidec has a 1-year low of $8.94 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81.

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial goods maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Nidec had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nidec will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nidec

Nidec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells motors, electronics and optical components, and other related products in Japan and internationally. The company offers medium- and large-size motors, small-size and precision motors, motor-related products, units and modules, automotive components, mechanical equipment/machine tools, inspection and measuring equipment, electronic devices, sensors, and other products, as well as mold, molding, cutting, and machining components.

