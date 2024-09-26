Short Interest in Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE) Decreases By 90.1%

Nuvve Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the August 31st total of 113,700 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 760,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nuvve Stock Performance

Shares of Nuvve stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.72. The company had a trading volume of 140,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,365. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. Nuvve has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $167.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.87.

Nuvve (NASDAQ:NVVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. Nuvve had a negative net margin of 450.35% and a negative return on equity of 1,240.63%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Nuvve

About Nuvve

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvve stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvve Holding Corp. ( NASDAQ:NVVE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned about 3.21% of Nuvve at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

