ViciCoin Trading 0% Lower This Week (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One ViciCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $20.12 or 0.00030922 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. ViciCoin has a market capitalization of $200.32 million and approximately $176,585.44 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ViciCoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.55 or 0.00261517 BTC.

About ViciCoin

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,956,213 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ViciCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ViciCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ViciCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ViciCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ViciCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.