North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Short Interest Down 90.8% in September

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the August 31st total of 134,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,226,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
North Bay Resources Stock Performance
Shares of NBRI remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 159,341,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,313,908. North Bay Resources has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.
North Bay Resources Company Profile
