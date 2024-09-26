ZClassic Price Tops $0.0517 on Top Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 26th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $480,602.17 and $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00039163 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000400 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

