Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL) Increases Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (NASDAQ:HLAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF Stock Performance

HLAL stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.95. 67,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,546. The company has a market cap of $509.11 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.05. Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.49.

About Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF

The Wahed FTSE USA Shariah ETF (HLAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA Shariah index, a principles-selected, market-cap-weighted index of US equities. HLAL was launched on Jul 16, 2019 and is managed by Wahed.

