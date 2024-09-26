Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) to Issue $0.00 Dividend

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.0017 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, October 15th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th.

Orbia Advance Stock Down 4.6 %

OTCMKTS MXCHY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 12,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,413. Orbia Advance has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $5.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

About Orbia Advance

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluorinated, polymer, and connectivity sectors worldwide. The company offers irrigation systems, agricultural and greenhouse projects, digital farming technologies, and related services; and connectivity solutions, including conduits, cable-in conduit, and other HDPE products and solutions.

