S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP decreased its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,793,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,464,951,000 after buying an additional 291,712 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in S&P Global by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,818,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,241,706,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,516,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,115,697,000 after acquiring an additional 298,645 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,467,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,199,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,885,000 after purchasing an additional 46,131 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SPGI opened at $514.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $340.49 and a one year high of $528.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.18.

In related news, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total value of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Kelly sold 7,662 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.28, for a total transaction of $3,687,567.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

