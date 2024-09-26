Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 63,000 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Equinix were worth $28,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. MRA Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Equinix by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.0% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.5% in the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total transaction of $467,097.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,559,334.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Equinix news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 93 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.99, for a total value of $76,352.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,689.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.91, for a total value of $467,097.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,043 shares of company stock worth $8,282,119. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equinix from $915.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Cowen raised their price target on Equinix from $859.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $883.71.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Equinix

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $890.01 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.80 and a one year high of $914.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $84.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $823.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $791.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by ($4.72). Equinix had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 31.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Equinix’s payout ratio is 170.91%.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.