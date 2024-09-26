DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after buying an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter worth $511,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

COF opened at $146.37 on Thursday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $154.18. The stock has a market cap of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. Capital One Financial’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.79%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BTIG Research began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.21.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.