Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Disciplined Equity Management Inc.

Disciplined Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Arista Networks accounts for 0.7% of Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Disciplined Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. FCG Investment Co lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.3% in the second quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANET. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $302.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $363.25.

ANET opened at $388.16 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.42. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.25 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The stock has a market cap of $121.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.06, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.07.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 39.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,038.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 832 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.12, for a total value of $264,675.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,624,679.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.74, for a total transaction of $132,707.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,038.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,361 shares of company stock valued at $29,349,123 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

